Ex-Newcastle boss Bruce in Jamaica talks

Ex-Newcastle boss Bruce in Jamaica talksTribalfootball
Former Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce could be heading back to the hot seat.

The 63-year-old veteran is being linked with a shock return to management this week.Per The Mail, the ex-Manchester United defender is wanted by the Jamaican national team.

He is said to have held talks with the Jamaican FA about making the move this summer.

The Reggae Boyz have been without a coach since they let Heimir Hallgrímsson leave at the end of June.

Bruce has a lot of experience, having managed more than 1,000 games at 12 clubs.

