Ex-Man Utd winger Gribbin hoping for new pro chance
Ex-Manchester United wonderkid Callum Gribbin is still hoping he can shine in the Premier League one day.

Gribbin, now of FC United, has now gone four years since he moved on from United and is now 25 years old.

Once described as the English Messi when he was a teenager, he has failed to live up to his potential.

Speaking to The Athletic, he said: "I have to take some responsibility and say, when I was younger, I didn’t handle myself in the best way. I let myself down massively at times.

"Towards the end of my time at United, I was difficult. I wasn’t getting a chance in the first team and I was unhappy about it. I went into self-destruct and started getting up to the wrong things away from football.

"I was immature and, because I was so talented, I think I relied on it. I abused it over the years. I relied on my talent getting me through all the time."

