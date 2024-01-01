Ex-Man Utd midfielder Lingard proud taking FC Seoul captaincy

Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard captained FC Seoul for the first time.

Lingard is in South Korea for his club football after a dramatic fall from grace in the past few years.

However, the attacker admitted to being pleased at how he has grown as a leader in recent months.

He stated after his team secured a 2-2 draw against Ulsan HD: “Proud moment for me to captain FC Seoul, it’s amazing to work with this group day in day out.

“We have to keep this consistency for the rest of the season showing the same desire and mentality we showed in this game our fans quality as usual thank you for the support”