Chelsea enter Palace talks for Olise
Chelsea are set for talks with Michael Olise and his representatives in the coming days.

The Crystal Palace winger is very much on the market, as he has a release clause in his contract.Per football.london, the Stamford Bridge club and other teams will be speaking with Olise.

The 22-year-old winger, who is available for his £60 million release clause, is ready to move.

However, the Frenchman will want to be convinced about the best team for his future growth and development.

Olise has other suitors than Chelsea, including Manchester City and Manchester United.

