Ex-Man Utd midfielder Anderson facing Brazilian prison

Former Manchester United midfielder Anderson is fighting against jail in Brazil.

The Sun says the former Brazil midfielder, 36, was sentenced to prison for non-payment of child support.

The decision was made last week by the Family Court of Porto Alegre.

A city where he will serve his 30-day sentence in a semi-open regime, that is to say that he will have the possibility of going out and working outside the prison during the day, but he will have to return there to spend the night. 

Anderson can also escape prison if he ever pays the €53,000 said to be due for his children.

