Ex-Man Utd coach Hake: We did discuss signing too many Dutchman

Former Manchester United assistant coach Rene Hake admits they discussed signing too many Dutch players over the summer.

Hake left the club as part of the clearout after the sacking of manager Erik ten Hag.

Asked about the number of Dutchman United signed this season, Hake said on Goedemorgen Eredivisie: "Sure we talked about that.

"But it's always about player quality and what's available and affordable. We are talking about it: maybe it is not wise to do it.

"But in the end you look at what is the best option in a certain position. Then that kind of sentiment ultimately doesn't count. Or that in the end those Dutch people happened to be? Yes."

On signing fullback Noussair Mazraoui, Hake continued: "That came up when Aaron Wan-Bissaka took his flight to West Ham United.

"Then you also need a player in that position and Mazraoui was of course no stranger.

"Then it is about the coordination between scouting, management and trainer. It is not the case that when Erik says that he needs a new right back, the scouting is the first time that all Dutch people are playing well. "

