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Everton make contact with Man United over Zirkzee with Balogun deal in the balance

Everton have reportedly made contact with Man United over a move for Joshua Zirkzee with their deal for Monaco's Folarin Balogun in the balance.

Balogun, 25, seemed be on the verge of joining Everton for a reported €45 million, plus another €5m in add-ons.

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That move is on the verge of collapsing, however, after the USMNT and Monaco striker reportedly failed his medical.

Now, according to Sky Sports News, David Moyes’ side have turned to Man United’s Zirkzee, 25, as an alternative option.

The decision is now in Man United’s hands after they have already turned down offers from Italians sides over the past 48 hours.