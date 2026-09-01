Balogun, 25, seemed be on the verge of joining Everton for a reported €45 million, plus another €5m in add-ons.
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That move is on the verge of collapsing, however, after the USMNT and Monaco striker reportedly failed his medical.
Now, according to Sky Sports News, David Moyes’ side have turned to Man United’s Zirkzee, 25, as an alternative option.
The decision is now in Man United’s hands after they have already turned down offers from Italians sides over the past 48 hours.