Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man United offered last-minute Mateta transfer deal

The staggering option to buy fee Chelsea included in Tottenham's Mudryk loan deal revealed

Everton and Man City reach agreement over Jack Grealish loan deal

BREAKING: Man City agree record Enzo Fernandez fee with Chelsea

Most read on Flashscore News

Deadline Day LIVE: Fernandez closing in on City deal, Tottenham sign Mudryk on loan

Flashscore sources: Everton still keen on Grealish after Richarlison agreement

Swedish tennis ace collapses twice on court during Challenger event in China

Holders PSG face tough UCL League Phase as Bayern Munich travel to Old Trafford

Everton make contact with Man United over Zirkzee with Balogun deal in the balance

Everton make contact with Man United over Zirkzee with Balogun deal in the balance
Everton make contact with Man United over Zirkzee with Balogun deal in the balanceEvery Second Media, Every Second Media / Alamy / Profimedia

Everton have reportedly made contact with Man United over a move for Joshua Zirkzee with their deal for Monaco's Folarin Balogun in the balance.

Balogun, 25, seemed be on the verge of joining Everton for a reported €45 million, plus another €5m in add-ons.

Advertisement
Advertisement

That move is on the verge of collapsing, however, after the USMNT and Monaco striker reportedly failed his medical.

Now, according to Sky Sports News, David Moyes’ side have turned to Man United’s Zirkzee, 25, as an alternative option.

The decision is now in Man United’s hands after they have already turned down offers from Italians sides over the past 48 hours.

Mentions
Folarin BalogunJoshua ZirkzeeManchester UnitedEvertonMonacoPremier LeagueFootball transfers

Related Articles

Chelsea's Camara move could be back on after Balogun's failed Everton medical

Monaco ace Folarin Balogun fails medical ahead of proposed Everton move

Everton's move for Monaco ace Folarin Balogun on the verge of collapse