Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo presented with Guinness World Record plaque
Sporting CP and Gyokeres reach agreement over summer exit fee
Zimbabwe coach Nees takes a dig at the Super Eagles
Southampton accept Ramsdale departure

Ex-Man City star Danilo makes "brainwashed" Pep Guardiola claim

Alex Roberts
Ex-Man City star Danilo makes "brainwashed" Pep Guardiola claim
Ex-Man City star Danilo makes "brainwashed" Pep Guardiola claimAction Plus
Former Man City star Danilo claims to have been "brainwashed" by Pep Guardiola, praising him for the "education" he received from the legendary Spaniard.

Speaking to The Guardian, Danilo, 33, lauded his former manager for the experience he had while with the Premier League side.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Danilo said: “Pep Guardiola educates his players.

"That’s the most important thing about his work. He makes all players think about football in the same way. Time, space, movement, possession, taking care of the ball.

“He makes you understand the spaces on the pitch like no other coach and he lives the game emotionally like no other coach. I was brainwashed by Guardiola, but in a good way. It was like I was at university.

“What I experienced with him allowed me to raise my level and keep that level to this day.

"It’s not that I was an idiot before I arrived at Manchester City but I realised that I played football in completely the wrong way.

“If I had met him before, he would have made my life a lot easier. I’m so glad I was able to play under him and was able to learn from him.”

The defender currently plies his trade in Brazil, joining Flamengo on a free transfer from Juventus in January.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDaniloGuardiola PepManchester City
Related Articles
Liverpool boss Slot admits great Guardiola admiration
Pep Guardiola apologises to Man City ace Jack Grealish after recent England snub
Man City boss Guardiola defiant in Capello rant: Yeah, I've changed the Premier League