Man City manager Pep Guardiola has apologised to winger Jack Grealish, among others, after he was snubbed by new England manager Thomas Tuchel ahead of their World Cup qualifiers.

The 29-year-old was left out by Tuchel as England prepare to take on Albania and Latvia as part of their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign.

Advertisement Advertisement

Grealish has struggled to nail down a spot at the current Premier League champions, starting just two of the last ten games he has been included in the Man City squad.

Both of those starts came in the FA Cup against lower-league opposition, helping them beat Leyton Orient and Plymouth Argyle.

Grealish has made 16 Premier League appearances this season, totalling 605 minutes, with only 34 of those coming in 2025.

Guardiola has seemingly taken responsibility for Grealish’s most recent snub, admitting he ‘feels sorry’ for those who don’t play.

Speaking after their 2-2 Premier League draw with Brighton, the legendary Spaniard responded to a question regarding Grealish’s continued omission, saying: "I feel so sorry for all of the players who don't play.

"What can I say? Kova (Mateo Kovacic), Nico (O'Riley), and James McAtee. I know that. When we have games every three days, it's easy for the rotation, but now I have to decide every game for the quality they have.”

With just over two years remaining on his current Man City contract, Grealish is expected to be one of several aging squad members who are expected to leave at the end of the season.