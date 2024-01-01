Ex-Liverpool star Ejaria set to join Egyptian side Zamalek

Ex-Liverpool star Ovie Ejaria is set to once again play in a top league at this stage of his career.

Ejaria is getting a chance in the Egyptian first division through a trial that could lead to a permanent deal.

Egyptian giants Zamalek have offered him the temporary deal to show if he is good enough to stay at the club.

Based at Giza, home to Egypt's legendary pyramids, Zamalek are one of Africa’s most successful teams.

Zamalek spokesman Ahmed Salem said: "Some have claimed that we have officially signed ex-Liverpool player Ovie Ejaria.

"But the truth is that the player has been offered to us, and the decision has not been finalised yet.

"The file for negotiations with new players and reinforcements is ongoing, and it will remain open until the last moment.

"There are negotiations in more than one direction, and we still have time until the registration window closes."