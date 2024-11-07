Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Mignolet says one rule needs to be clearer after Mings mistake

Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Mignolet says one rule needs to be clearer after Martinez mistake

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet believes defenders and goalkeepers need better awareness of the rules.

The shot stopper spoke after Aston Villa lost 1-0 to Mignolet’s Club Brugge due to a bizarre penalty.

Villa keeper Emi Martinez tapped a goal-kick to Tyrone Mings, who then handled the ball as he thought the ball was not yet active.

Reflecting on the situation post-game, Mignolet said: "I’m aware of it. I always try to throw the ball to my defender at goal kicks.

“You never know, if the ball is outside the six-yard box and the defender touches the ball the goal-kick has been taken.

"I don’t know how the rule is precisely decided. You don’t know how the referee is going to interpret these kind of things. But there’s a reason why we throw the ball."