Villa keeper Martinez fumes over Club Brugge penalty call

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was furious with the match officials over the penalty given in their Champions League defeat to Club Brugge.

Tyrone Mings was penalised for handling Martinez's goal-kick, with Hans Vanaken successfully converting for Brugge's 1-0 win.

At the final whistle, Martinez was seen protesting the decision with the match officials, before being pulled away by Brugge's keeper Simon Mignolet.

"Watch it back!" Martinez was heard demanding before Mignolet's intervention.

 

