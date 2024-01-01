Ex-Liverpool coach Robinson takes US job

Liverpool's former assistant goalkeeper coach Jack Robinson has found a new job.

The veteran has signed up with US Soccer as their new head of goalkeeping.

Robinson was at the Anfield club with Jurgen Klopp for the past six years.

He confirmed the role through LinkedIn, where he posts about having started the job last month.

He posted: I am delighted to be joining US Soccer as Head of Goalkeeping in what is an exciting time for the men’s and women’s game both on and off the pitch.

“My aim is to challenge, inspire and engage with the goalkeeping community to help the national teams, coaches and players in the short and long term.”