Tribal Football
Most Read
Hargreaves excited about Man Utd's "unreal" signing who could make his debut soon
Guler throws wobbler as Real Madrid defeat Betis
Man Utd chiefs identify potential Ten Hag replacement
Emmanuel Petit exclusive: Arsenal MUST go for free agent Rabiot

Ex-Liverpool coach Robinson takes US job

Ex-Liverpool coach Robinson takes US job
Ex-Liverpool coach Robinson takes US job
Ex-Liverpool coach Robinson takes US jobAction Plus
Liverpool's former assistant goalkeeper coach Jack Robinson has found a new job.

The veteran has signed up with US Soccer as their new head of goalkeeping.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Robinson was at the Anfield club with Jurgen Klopp for the past six years.

He confirmed the role through LinkedIn, where he posts about having started the job last month.

He posted: I am delighted to be joining US Soccer as Head of Goalkeeping in what is an exciting time for the men’s and women’s game both on and off the pitch. 

“My aim is to challenge, inspire and engage with the goalkeeping community to help the national teams, coaches and players in the short and long term.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueLiverpoolMLSFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: The scoop on Dybala & Roma; Osimhen-Galatasary 'secret' details; Saudi to lock in Salah
DONE DEAL: Mighten leaves Forest for San Diego
Ex-Juventus midfielder Rabiot retains Prem hope