Ex-Genk coach Been recalls argument with Man City star De Bruyne

Mario Been has recalled working with Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne as Genk coach.

De Bruyne highlighted Been's work in a recent interview.

"There were many high-scoring matches. We learned a lot from him offensively, and progressively he was able to make me better as a player. The following year I left and made a career. So that is certainly positive," recalled De Bruyne.

Speaking on Goedemorgen Eredivisie, Been responded: "These are beautiful words.

"He was very stubborn, but also so good. On the right and left I saw absolutely no difference with him.

"He was stubborn, which made me like him. I seem to have been that as a footballer. He also came to me when we did strength training.

"'Trainer, do you want me to play well on Saturday?' ;Well, that would be nice, Kev'.

"De Bruyne then immediately gave Been urgent advice. 'Then you shouldn't let me do strength training'.

"I said then, 'Do you know what you're doing? Sit in that power centre and pretend. But it makes you better if you do that'.

De Bruyne attached little value to Been's words: "'No, no, no, trainer. Not me. But if I see him now ... He has such shoulders and legs. So he will undoubtedly have become fit in England. But he was like that.'

"He just wanted to play football. But it was also a pleasure to work with him."

