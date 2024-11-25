De Bruyne says it has been "frustrating" watching from the sidelines at Man City

Manchester City ace Kevin De Bruyne admits it has been tough watching from the sidelines.

The Belgian has not been able to contribute in the way he wanted for City in the past few months.

De Bruyne was out for five months last term, but has picked up small injuries this term as well.

“Last year was last year, I came back and think I did fine,” he told reporters.

“I played a lot of games and I lost one game last year - the FA Cup final.

“When I came back I felt really good in the first five games and then had a thing against Brentford that didn’t feel good but ended up being way worse than I wanted it to be.

“There’s not a lot to say but I couldn’t kick a ball, I could do a lot but I couldn’t move freely to do what I needed to do.

“In the international break I moved around to see some people and I’m starting to feel better now. It’s been frustrating but I’m feeling better.”

