Paul Vegas
Ex-Chelsea midfielder Sidwell: I coached Mheuka; he's destined for big things
Former Chelsea midfielder Steve Sidwell says Shumaira Mheuka is destined for big things in the game.

The 17 year-old winger featured in Chelsea's Europa Conference League semifinal win against Djurgarden on Thursday night.

Calling the game for TNT, Sidwell revealed he'd coached Mheuka as a junior player.

He said, "I coached Shimmy when he was at Brighton. I was doing the Under-16s and he was a 14-year-old then and demanding about how he should be playing, starting, for the Under-16s which goes to show the confidence the young man has in joining in.

"He's got good footballing IQ, he's a good size and he's destined for big things. He's at a great club to hopefully hone those skills and get more appearances. Hopefully a goal to come with it."

