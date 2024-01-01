Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd insist Obi-Martin deal now settled
Vini Jr losing support from Real Madrid teammates and Ancelotti
Willian says moving to Arsenal was big mistake
Trippier ready for Newcastle exit; has Man Utd regrets

Ex Chelsea boss Potter says several Chelsea players "sat on the floor" due to no seats

Ex Chelsea boss Potter says several Chelsea players "sat on the floor" due to no seats
Ex Chelsea boss Potter says several Chelsea players "sat on the floor" due to no seatsAction Plus
Former manager Graham Potter disclosed that during his tenure, several Chelsea players found themselves without seats.

Those players were resorting to sitting on the floor during team gatherings in 2022. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Assuming the helm at Stamford Bridge after the departure of Thomas Tuchel, the English manager was given eight new signings that winter.

Speaking to The Telegraph this week, Potter said: "We tried to support it as best we could, but it left us with a challenge of a lot of players after January and then they can’t go anywhere."

He added: "A few of them just had to sit on the floor. 

“It’s not ideal, of course. Everybody recognised it was a really difficult situation because you can only pick 11 players and if you’ve got 20 players not playing, it doesn’t matter where you are. If you can find a coach out there who says, ‘yeah, that’s the best condition for me,’ I’d be very surprised."

Mentions
Muller ThomasChelseaPremier League
Related Articles
Potter opens up about intense pressure after £300M spend which led to Chelsea departure
Sanchez: Best form I've shown since Chelsea arrival
Liverpool U18 coach Bridge-Wilkinson: Ngumoha showing fantastic attitude