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Ex-Chelsea ace Nkunku rejected two Premier League clubs before RB Leipzig return

Ex-Chelsea ace Nkunku rejected two Premier League clubs before RB Leipzig return
Ex-Chelsea ace Nkunku rejected two Premier League clubs before RB Leipzig returnREUTERS

The two Premier League clubs former Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku reportedly rejected before returning to RB Leipzig have been revealed.

The 28-year-old’s move from Chelsea to AC Milan didn’t quite work out as expected as he scored just eight goals in his 35 appearances.

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Nkunku has since rejoined RB Leipzig, the club where he established himself as one of Europe’s best attackers, on loan for the rest of the 2026-27 season.

According to BILD, however, the Frenchman had other options, including Premier League clubs Man United and Newcastle.

Both sides were looking to bolster their respective attacks during the summer transfer window and made approaches for Nkunku.

The forward had his heart set on a return to familiar surroundings, however, as he seeks to regain some form after a couple of disappointing seasons.

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Premier LeagueChristopher NkunkuChelseaRB LeipzigBundesligaSerie AFootball transfers

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