Chelsea have confirmed that unwanted goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has linked up with Cesc Fabregas at Como.

The 28-year-old’s disastrous performance in the 3-2 Premier League win over Fulham appears to have been the final nail in Sanchez’s Chelsea career.

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Sanchez was arguably at fault for both of Fulham’s goals, and Chelsea have since signed Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa for a reported £7.5 million.

Having lost his number one spot under new boss Xabi Alonso, Chelsea have confirmed that Sanchez has joined Como on loan for the rest of the season.

The deal is understood to be a straight loan, with no option or obligation to buy included.

Chelsea released a short statement saying: “Sanchez arrived at Stamford Bridge from Brighton and Hove in August 2023 and has made 112 appearances for the Blues.

“The 28-year-old was part of the Chelsea squad that won the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

“We look forward to supporting Rob throughout his time in Italy.

“Good luck, Rob!”