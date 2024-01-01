Tribal Football
Ex-Bayern Munich coach Tuchel in FA talks over England job

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel is in talks with the FA about the England job.

England are seeking a new permanent coach after Gareth Southgate's departure over the summer.

Lee Carsley has been acting as caretaker and BILD says talks are now underway between the FA and German Tuchel.

Tuchel is available after leaving Bayern at the end of last season.

He has said in the past after international football: "Yeah, why not? I would, I would. I did not give too much thought to it until now.

"But I would consider if it is the right team and if it has the potential to win trophies like the World Cup and the Euros."

