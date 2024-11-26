Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd boss Amorim admits Zirkzee frustration: He must understand...
Real Madrid board "had decided to fire Ancelotti"
Gyokeres: Why Man Utd boss Amorim succeeded with Sporting CP's players
Arsenal boss Arteta in contact with Fulham winger Nelson

Ex-Arsenal striker Bendtner caught up in knife attack

Ansser Sadiq
Ex-Arsenal striker Bendtner caught up in knife attack
Ex-Arsenal striker Bendtner caught up in knife attackTribalfootball
Former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner escaped serious injury after an incident in New York.

Bendtner was in the American city on holiday visiting a friend when one of them was attacked by someone with a knife.

Advertisement
Advertisement

CCTV footage shows Denmark international Bendtner in the Upper West Side, when someone runs over to them and starts attacking.

He told Ekstra Bladet later of the incident: "Yes, I can confirm that it is me in the video.

"Could it have been me who was attacked?  I have no comment about that.

"But I can confirm that it's me on the video - it's hard to run away from.

"The victim, a former professional soccer player, was walking with friends.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueBendtner NicklasArsenal
Related Articles
Arsenal boss Arteta: How we intend to stop Gyokeres
West Ham defender Kilman on Newcastle clash: We can really push on
Villarreal attacker Pepe: Emery convinced me to choose Arsenal over Napoli; Arteta...?