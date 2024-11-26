Ex-Arsenal striker Bendtner caught up in knife attack

Former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner escaped serious injury after an incident in New York.

Bendtner was in the American city on holiday visiting a friend when one of them was attacked by someone with a knife.

Advertisement Advertisement

CCTV footage shows Denmark international Bendtner in the Upper West Side, when someone runs over to them and starts attacking.

He told Ekstra Bladet later of the incident: "Yes, I can confirm that it is me in the video.

"Could it have been me who was attacked? I have no comment about that.

"But I can confirm that it's me on the video - it's hard to run away from.

"The victim, a former professional soccer player, was walking with friends.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play