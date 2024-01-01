Ex-Arsenal keeper Graczyk confirms Man Utd move

Manchester United new arrival Hubert Graczyk has said he is very excited to link up with the club.

The 21-year-old shot stopper joined the club earlier this transfer window, but the deal went under the radar.

He is linking up with their Professional Development Squad and will slowly transition to the first team.

Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, Graczyk posted: "Buzzing to have signed for this massive club, let's get to work."

The Red Devils snared Graczyk after he was released by Arsenal in the summer.

The Gunners may not have felt that he is good enough to become a Premier League shot stopper.