Ex-Arsenal defender Anderson: Can Carsley's kids match Foden?

Former Arsenal defender Viv Anderson is backing England caretaker coach Lee Carsley's decision to go with youth.

Carsley has selected a young squad for this week's Nations League ties.

And Anderson told PA Sport: "It is going to be interesting to see how these young lads do - are they going to be the next golden generation? Everyone is crossing their fingers and hoping that is the case.

"But going from the Under-21s to the full England senior squad is a big, big step - some people wilt and some people will take the challenge on, just like Phil Foden did.

"He revels in playing for England and I think that is the attitude you have got to take. With the young lads, I look at Livramento and Gibbs-White from Forest, they are all decent players and will be looking forward to making the step up.

"Only time will tell, you have to give them the opportunity, then will they grasp it with both hands like a Phil Foden? Or do they do just OK and then the manager could think 'I am not sure he is quite ready for the big internationals'."