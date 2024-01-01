Everton youngster Onana: I'm a complete midfielder

Everton youngster Amadou Onana admits he regards himself as a "complete" midfielder.

Onana was speaking to Marca from Belgium's Euros camp.

He said: "I haven't been given anything. I had to work hard to get where I am and I have to work hard to get where I want to be because there's still a long journey to go and I still have a lot to learn about myself as a man, as a football player and about the game as well.

"I just feel like that's the way it is. I make the best of myself. I know the adversities but I just keep going.

"If you analyse my game, I think I'm capable of doing both, both as a defensive and offensive player. I feel good about my physique and my technique. And that allows me to feel free in both areas. You know, in both areas of the field, ours and the opponent's.

"I'm trying to improve because I don't feel like I've reached my full potential. But yes, I'm working every day to achieve that goal and trying to be the best player I can beat."