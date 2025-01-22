Everton youngster Mills speaks on his first minutes on the pitch after 12 month injury

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Everton youngster Mills speaks on first minutes on the pitch after 12 month injury
Tribal Football
Everton starlet Stanley Mills spoke about getting a chance to play after a long time.

The 21-year-old started for the club’s Under-21 team on Friday night against Leeds United.

While they lost 3-1, Mills was so pleased to get his first minutes in over 12 months.

Mills had to come off with a bad injury on loan at Oxford United in January 2024.

He told club media this week: “I really enjoyed it. I loved being back out there and I’ve missed it. 

“2024 was a really tough year for me, and just to be back out on the pitch, doing what I love is amazing and long may it continue.”

