Porro says Tottenham team should "crack on" and have "no excuses" under Postecoglou

Tottenham defender Pedro Porro has opened up on the club's poor form under manager Ange Postecoglou this season which he says the squad have no excuses for.

Postecoglou is currently navigating a nightmare injury crisis this season with the majority of his side watching the team from the sidelines as they nurse their injuries. Spurs sit 15th in the Premier League and the defeat at Everton on Sunday was a seventh defeat in nine games for Postecoglou who’s role looks to be under pressure.

Porro discussed the current situation at the club as many players including himself are pushing themselves to keep the team afloat despite the constant strain on their fitness levels.

"I spoke with the fans to be together as a family.

He added: "Two years (before I arrived at Spurs), in Spain we were relegated with Girona, this was a bad moment, but now here it's not only the fans (criticising), it's us because we're self-critical.

"No excuses, but you have now the reality that there are 11, 12, 13 players (fit to play) for four competitions. I think only one other team in England (Liverpool) is in four competitions, the Europa League, Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup."

The defender added that the team are closer than ever under Postecoglou and that they do not listen to criticism from outside the club even when things are not going their way.

"The gaffer and the team are together, this is important ... we have a bad situation now (at Spurs), not in life because life keeps going, this is clear ... For me, in this situation, crack on, no excuses. Nothing. This is football, one day you lose, one day you win. Crack on."

He added: "For me, it's important to look at ourselves. I'm not focused on what other people are saying, if you just focus on what people are saying all the time you can't live as a footballer.

"The people outside don't understand this situation, they say Pedro you have to rest, you haven't rested. For me and Deki, we've played full minutes this season, this is normal, this is football.

"Too many games, but I'm ready. If the gaffer asks 'are you ready?', I say 'yeah, no problem'. Everything for the team, for the fans and for the club, it's the most important thing for me."