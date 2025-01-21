Everton's Coleman on management: It’s definitely something I think I will have a crack at

Everton hero Seamus Coleman is open to becoming a manager in the near future.

The right-back helped his team to a win in the FA Cup on the day former manager Sean Dyche left the club.

Now that David Moyes has returned as manager, the 36-year-old can go back to his playing duties.

However, he has admitted that when he retires, he may well consider going into coaching.

Asked if it tempted him, he stated: “It did, yeah. Even just spending that little bit of time with Leighton is probably the first time I’ve properly planned for a match, albeit it was a very short period of time.

“But, yes, being on that side, seeing and feeling how it works and being on the sideline and seeing your team was good, and enjoyable.

“In the future it’s definitely something I think I will have a crack at.”