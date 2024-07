Everton welcome Linfield whizkid Graham; Man Utd defender Freeman

Everton have confirmed the signing of Manchester United defender Freddie Freeman.

Freeman has signed pro terms with the Blues after making the switch this year.

Attacking midfielder Ademide Akarakiri has joined from Arsenal, with striker Braiden Graham arriving from Linfield.

Graham made his senior debut for Linfield at the age of 15.

The youngsters will work with Everton legend and U18 coach Leighton Baines this new season.