Aston Villa boss Emery delighted with victory over Everton: Fantastic. Really, really happy

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery admitted his delight after seeing his team beat Everton in the Premier League.

The Midlands club managed to stop a run of five successive away defeats in the league.

Despite David Moyes taking charge of his first Everton game in more than a decade, Emery’s team were the party poopers on Wednesday.

He said: “Fantastic. Really, really happy. The supporters, they were here supporting us as well.

“We have broken the bad spell we had, the last matches we played away.

“Of course, today, in my mind, was a very important match to try to break it and get confidence. To win away always is difficult, here is difficult.

“But we competed very well, in the first half better than the second half, but we scored in the second half, and we defended very well after the goal.”