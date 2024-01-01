Tribal Football
Most Read
AGAIN? Man Utd plan new multi-player raid on Bayern Munich
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool defence shake-up; Man Utd to offload Brazilians; Ronaldo discusses new Al Nassr deal
Petit surprised if Zizou interested in Man Utd job
Man Utd chief Ashworth weighs up futures of off contract players

Everton striker Ndiaye returns to training after Senegal injury scare

Ndiaye returns to Everton training after suffering injury with Senegal
Ndiaye returns to Everton training after suffering injury with SenegalAction Plus
Everton fans will be happy to know that one of their summer arrivals is not seriously injured.

Senegal star Iliman Ndiaye is back in individual training after missing their 4-0 win over Malawi last week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 24-year-old has been hugely impressive for the Toffees since signing from Marseille.

Interim Senegal manager Pape Thiaw confirmed Ndiaye is back in training, albeit not with the group.

"Iliman was injured during the match," he said, per Joueurs on X. 

"He trained yesterday even though he wasn't with the group on the pitch. He was at the hotel, he trained.

“So he is at my disposal, now we'll see tomorrow! It could be him or someone else. You'll see tomorrow."

Mentions
Ndiaye IlimanEvertonPremier League
Related Articles
Everton star suffers ankle injury as he appears set to miss Ipswich clash
Everton midfielder Doucoure dismisses Ndiaye comparison
Everton striker Ndiaye admits mixed emotions after Leicester draw