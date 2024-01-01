Everton striker Maupay's move to Marseille not fully completed

Tribal Football
Everton forward Neil Maupay’s transfer to Marseille is still not 100 percent complete.

However, it did not stop the forward from goading Everton fans on social media.

Maupay, who was the subject of fan ire at a train station recently, posted a clip from a famous movie.

The forward referenced “Shawshank Redemption,” where the primary character Andy Dufrense, played by Tim Robbins, escapes a jailhouse.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the deal to take Maupay to Marseille is an initial loan.

However, the french club will have an obligation to complete the purchase for around £3 million.

