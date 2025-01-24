Everton set to benefit from Cannon's move from Sheffield United to Leicester

Everton are going to earn over half a million pounds from the sale of former youngster Tom Cannon.

The 22-year-old has completed his move to Sheffield United from Leicester City, who bought him from Everton in 2023.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cannon's loan spell at Stoke City, where he scored nine goals, increased interest in his services.

Leicester recalled him to sell him to Sheffield United for around £10M.

Everton, having sold him in a £7.5M deal with a 25% future profit clause, should earn about £625,000.

This fee will help Everton with financial regulations for the 2024/25 season.