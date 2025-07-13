Tribal Football
Everton secure young trio to new deals

Everton have secured three youngsters to new contracts.

Left-back Josh van Schoor has signed a first pro contract to 2027.

He said, “It’s a really special moment for me and my family. It’s something you work towards your whole life, and as a little lad you dream about it, so to sign is a very proud moment."

Fellow defender George Finney has also penned a pro deal for the coming two years.

The 18-year-old said: “I’m buzzing! I joined Everton at the age of six and I’ve been here ever since. It’s something I’ve worked for since I started playing football and it’s a big milestone in my career."

And finally, Everton's U21 Player of the Year, Isaac Heath, has penned a two-year contract to 2027. The midfielder told evertonfc.com: “I’m delighted to extend my stay at Everton, and hopefully I can push on from here.

“I feel like last season was really good for the squad, and for myself, as well.

