Everton rethink Goodison Park future

Everton are weighing up keeping hold of Goodison Park.

Everton leave Goodison Park for their new Bramley Moore Dock stadium next season.

The Mirror says Everton chiefs may choose to keep and maintain their old ground and move in their womens team.

The owners, the Friedkin Group, is having a study conducted over the plans.

Everton are looking at all options, with the ground potentially also being redeveloped to hold a community centre and housing.