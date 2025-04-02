Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo eyes shock Real Madrid return
Serie A return (& Man Utd reunion) lined up for Pogba
Amorim: Could Elanga handle Man Utd pressure?
Iraola reveals Kluivert is a major doubt ahead of Bournemouth's clash with Ipswich

Everton rethink Goodison Park future

Paul Vegas
Everton rethink Goodison Park future
Everton rethink Goodison Park futureAction Plus
Everton are weighing up keeping hold of Goodison Park.

Everton leave Goodison Park for their new Bramley Moore Dock stadium next season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Mirror says Everton chiefs may choose to keep and maintain their old ground and move in their womens team.

The owners, the Friedkin Group, is having a study conducted over the plans.

Everton are looking at all options, with the ground potentially also being redeveloped to hold a community centre and housing.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueEverton
Related Articles
Everton boss Moyes: We'll be happy to take Salah to airport!
Everton join race to sign Sunderland wonderkid
Moyes denies that Branthwaite must leave Everton to earn an England call up under Tuchel