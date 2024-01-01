Everton release new statement after Textor comments

Everton have put out a statement regarding takeover rumors involving businessman John Textor.

The Toffees have granted Textor exclusivity to negotiate a deal to buy the club.

However, they have claimed that any reports of a deal being agreed are wide off the mark.

The statement reads: “The Club is aware of the comments made by John Textor in relation to a potential purchase of the Club.

“While positive conversations and progress continues to be made with Mr Textor to formalise any deal with him, there remains some work to be done to complete the transaction.

“Accordingly, the comments made by Mr Textor merely represent his personal view on Club matters.

“Everyone at the Club is staying focused on providing the best support possible to Sean and the squad as we head into the weekend’s fixture.

“The Club will provide updates in respect of new investment when there is material news to communicate to supporters and other stakeholders – and this will be done through official Club channels.”