Everton ready to welcome back transfer specialist Smith from Man City

Paul Vegas
Manchester City director of scouting and recruitment James Smith is moving to Everton.

The Liverpool Echo says Smith is set to make the move to Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

It marks a return to Everton for Smith, who worked as part of the player recruitment team during manager David Moyes' former time in charge of the Toffees.

Talks are now at an advanced stage between the two clubs over Smith's move, with City not putting up a fight knowing he wants to rejoin Everton.

Indeed, Smith has been placed on gardening leave by City, who are also restructuring their set-up under new director of football Hugo Viana. 

