Everton midfielder Beaumont-Clark 'over the moon' with new deal
Everton midfielder Jacob Beaumont-Clark has signed a new contract.

The 18 year-old has penned a first pro deal with the Toffees.

He told evertontv: “I’m over the moon, it’s everything I have been working towards. It’s a very proud moment for me and my family.

“At Everton I feel like I have really developed as a player but also as a person. Everton really teach you that, on and off the pitch – I am pleased with my development. 

“Last season there were a lot of ups and downs for me personally, I never had my best season but I still contributed to the team and playing at Goodison Park in the Youth Cup was a real highlight for me and the boys.”

