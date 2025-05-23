Moyes confirms Doucoure is leaving Everton and has "had a better offer from elsewhere"

Everton manager David Moyes has spoken to the press ahead of the final game of the season against Newcastle United.

The Toffees make their way to St James' Park on the final day of the Premier League campaign this Sunday with Champions League qualification still up in the air. Everton could destroy the Magpies' European hopes if they manage an away win as they look to retain their 13th position.

Branthwaite and Coleman will miss out

Moyes first confirmed that Jarrad Branthwaite and Seamus Coleman will miss Everton's final-day clash.

"Jarrad is injured and won't be available. He'll be out for four or five weeks with his hamstring (injury). It's a big loss but we have to live with it.

"Seamus has a thigh strain so he won't be available, either."

Moyes will discuss departing players on Monday

Abdoulaye Doucoure, Ashley Young, Asmir Begovic and Joao Virginia will all leave when their current contracts expire at the end of next month and Moyes said he will offer an update on Monday to discuss those leaving.

Everton wanted Doucoure to stay

The Everton boss also opened up on midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure leaving the club this summer, which is a huge blow for the side.

"We wanted him to stay and made him an offer but he's had a better offer from elsewhere.

"There are no hard feelings, I've known him from his Watford days and have picked him almost every game. He has been a great servant for the club."

Goodison Park had an excellent send-off

Finally, he said that the final game at Goodison Park was "incredibly special” and that "It was a brilliant day for so many and the crowd were fantastic on the day."