Everton linked with sensational Jamie Vardy move after Balogun chaos

Everton fans endured a chaotic transfer deadline day as the club secured a last minute deal for Ainsley Maitland-Niles plus another loan agreement with Manchester City on Jack Grealish.

However, the Blues were frustrated in their push to sign a striker, following the departures of Beto and Iliman Ndiaye to Fiorentina and City respectively.

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Folarin Balogun controversially pulled out of move to Merseyside with the USA international reportedly unhappy with how he was treated during his medical at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

That leaves David Moyes short of attackers until at least January, with huge reliance on Thierno Barry, who has started 2026/27 positively with four goals in all competitions.

Moyes is still able to sign a free agent outside of the transfer window and he is rumoured to be considering an offer for Jamie Vardy following his exit from Cremonese.

Vardy scored seven goals in his sole season in Italy, and the 39-year-old former Premier League title winner has not retired, meaning he could make the move if Moyes is convinced he can fill a gap in his forward line.