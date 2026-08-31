Everton have reportedly launched a bid for Monaco and USMNT striker Folarin Balogun.

The 25-year-old was key for Monaco last season, scoring 19 goals and providing four assists in his 43 games across all competitions.

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Balogun carried that fine form into this summer’s World Cup, where he got three goals in his four games before the USA’s elimination at the hands of Belgium in the round of 16.

He was at the heart of some major controversy, however, with FIFA deciding to ‘suspend’ his red card, picked up against Bosnia, at the behest of Donald Trump.

According to BBC Sport, Premier League Everton have made a bid to sign the striker from Monaco, who value him at £40 million.

It’s understood that Everton believe a deal can be struck for less and are pushing ahead with the move.

Tottenham’s Richarlison is also a target, but it’s understood the Brazilian has some major reservations about returning to the Merseyside club.