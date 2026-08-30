Everton submit €18m bid for Monaco striker Balogun

Everton have stepped up their pursuit of Folarin Balogun by submitting a formal bid for the AS Monaco striker as the transfer window enters its final stages.

The United States international is reportedly keen on a move to Goodison Park, with manager David Moyes identifying him as a priority target to strengthen his attack.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Toffees have submitted an €18m proposal to Monaco and are pushing to secure the forward’s signature.

Everton are working with increased urgency to complete the deal before the deadline, with Balogun now emerging as a key recruitment target.

The 25-year-old has previously been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, but their recent attacking additions appear to have reduced the likelihood of a move to North London.