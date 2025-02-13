Everton forward Ndiaye to undergo scans as fears of knee ligament damage grow

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Action Plus
Everton forward Illman Ndiaye is set to undergo scans today amid fears of knee ligament damage sustained in Wednesday’s Merseyside derby.

The 24-year-old was in visible distress as he limped off during the first half of the 2-2 draw, raising concerns over a serious injury.

Initial tests will focus on assessing potential damage to his right medial ligament, per The Mail.

As Everton’s top scorer this season with eight goals, Ndiaye’s absence would be a significant blow for Sean Dyche’s side.

He is almost certain to miss Saturday’s clash against Crystal Palace, with further tests planned over the next 48 hours.

If severe ligament damage is confirmed, the Senegal international could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

