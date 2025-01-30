Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle midfielder Longstaff wanted by Everton as the transfer window comes to a close
Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff has attracted renewed interest from Everton as the transfer window nears its end. 

However, the Newcastle native is determined to fight for his place and reassess his situation later in the year, per Chronicle Live.

 Longstaff's contract was extended earlier this season, giving him at least another year with the club. 

With a Carabao Cup final and a push for Champions League action on the horizon, he may not see it as a good time to leave Newcastle. 

If Everton make a substantial offer, Newcastle will face a tough decision, given he is an academy product. 

Despite their PSR challenges, losing Longstaff could be regrettable if Newcastle faces a midfield injury crisis.

