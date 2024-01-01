Everton could make new deal with American owner

Everton finding new owners may be happening sooner than some fans had expected.

The Premier League club are said to have given exclusivity to American businessman John Textor.

Per The Mirror, the businessman who owns 45 percent of Crystal Palace has an agreement with current owner Farhad Moshiri.

The Athletic adds that any deal would be contingent on Textor relinquishing his stake in Palace.

However, there appears to be a real appetite on the part of both parties to get the deal done.

Textor stated recently: “I am still an owner in Palace - I would have to clear out of that before I could buy anything else. We have made clear our interest in having a majority interest in a UK club, whether it is Championship or Premier League.

"Yes, we are looking at Everton along with everybody else. I would have to rationalize my interest in Palace before I could close anything.

“I am an Anglophile when it comes to football. When I see these legendary teams come along, some in the Premier League, some in the Championship, clubs that I grew up with, they have an appeal. They also have an appeal to our business model because if I follow these great teams, then so do athletes around the world."