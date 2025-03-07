Everton confirm the appointment of Leeds' Kinnear as their new chief executive

Everton have appointed Angus Kinnear as their new chief executive, with the former Leeds United CEO beginning his role on 1 June.

Everton’s director of football Kevin Thelwell is set to depart as part of an overhaul at the top of the club which sees a number of staff members leaving. He spoke to the website about how proud he is of the work he has done and what an honour it was to work for the club.

“I am extremely proud of what we have achieved in the most challenging of circumstances over the past three years and believe I’ll leave the Club in a much stronger position than when I joined in 2022. It has been a privilege to work for Everton Football Club and I would like to thank the players, staff and of course the fans for their fantastic support during my time here. I also look forward to seeing the Club progress on and off the pitch in the years to come under the stewardship of TFG.”

Leeds, meanwhile, have appointed Peter McCormick, formerly of the Premier League and the FA, as executive vice-chairman as part of their response to Kinnear’s exit. Kinnear, joined Leeds in 2017 and is now expected to help the Toffees tap into the commercial opportunities brought about by their new stadium which they are set to move into next season.

Everton executive chairman Marc Watts spoke about Kinnear and what he can bring to the club heading forward.

"Angus is one of England's leading football executives and brings a wealth of relevant experience.

"His appointment means Everton will go into the summer with a first-class leader."

Further appointments are expected in due course as the club reshuffles for the future which is looking bright. Kinnear is also well-liked by staff throughout the offices at Elland Road and should become a bold leader and catalyst for change at the Premier League side who have struggled to stay up in previous years.