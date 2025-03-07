Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli president ADL open to Osimhen swap with Man Utd
Man Utd act quickly to protect Obi amid social media developments
Former coach slams Man United: A constant decline, a club in unrest
Chelsea's Zimbabwean teenager Shumaira Mheuka sets club's new European record

Everton confirm the appointment of Leeds' Kinnear as their new chief executive

Zack Oaten
Everton confirm the appointment of Leeds Kinnear as their new chief executive
Everton confirm the appointment of Leeds Kinnear as their new chief executiveJames Heaton / Zuma Press / Profimedia
Everton have appointed Angus Kinnear as their new chief executive, with the former Leeds United CEO beginning his role on 1 June.

Everton’s director of football Kevin Thelwell is set to depart as part of an overhaul at the top of the club which sees a number of staff members leaving. He spoke to the website about how proud he is of the work he has done and what an honour it was to work for the club. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I am extremely proud of what we have achieved in the most challenging of circumstances over the past three years and believe I’ll leave the Club in a much stronger position than when I joined in 2022. It has been a privilege to work for Everton Football Club and I would like to thank the players, staff and of course the fans for their fantastic support during my time here. I also look forward to seeing the Club progress on and off the pitch in the years to come under the stewardship of TFG.” 

Leeds, meanwhile, have appointed Peter McCormick, formerly of the Premier League and the FA, as executive vice-chairman as part of their response to Kinnear’s exit. Kinnear, joined Leeds in 2017 and is now expected to help the Toffees tap into the commercial opportunities brought about by their new stadium which they are set to move into next season. 

Everton executive chairman Marc Watts spoke about Kinnear and what he can bring to the club heading forward. 

"Angus is one of England's leading football executives and brings a wealth of relevant experience. 

"His appointment means Everton will go into the summer with a first-class leader." 

Further appointments are expected in due course as the club reshuffles for the future which is looking bright. Kinnear is also well-liked by staff throughout the offices at Elland Road and should become a bold leader and catalyst for change at the Premier League side who have struggled to stay up in previous years. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueGunn AngusWalker-Peters KyleEvertonLeeds
Related Articles
Everton boss Moyes fires warning to loan pair: You need to get me goals and assists
Moyes admits Everton squad surprised him; ready to wreck Wolves fans "Saturday night out"
New stadium, new owners: Why Everton fans can be excited about future