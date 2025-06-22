Everton chief Kinnear welcomes new-look 'football committee'

Everton have announced a new management structure ahead of the coming season.

The Angus Kinnear now in place as chief executive, he has overseen a change from a single director of football, to a 'football committee'.

Everton have announced: "Following a comprehensive recruitment process, the Club has appointed Nick Cox as Technical Director, James Smith as Director of Scouting and Recruitment, Chris Howarth to direct the Club's football strategy & analytics operations and Nick Hammond to lead the Club's player trading activity."

Kinnear explained: “I’m delighted with the appointments of Nick, James and Nick. Their CVs speak for themselves - they are exceptional operators, hugely respected in the game and an example of the ambition we hold as a Club in ensuring the pathways and structures in place across our football operations are of the very highest standard.

“The fact we had such exceptional candidates for these positions is also a reflection of the direction of the Club. I'm equally delighted by our appointment of Chris and ownership's strategic acquisition of Insight Sport, which is a further sign of our ownership’s ambition for Everton and I believe step-changes our analytics capability and will deliver us a long-term competitive advantage.

“The new football leadership structure will ensure our two managers have the very best support, and the very best operators driving the key football operations, to ensure our collective ambitions are realised.”