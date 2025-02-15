Tribal Football
Most Read
Five free agents Arsenal could sign to ease attacking injury crisis
Grealish "worse for wear" as he confronts photographers after partying two days following Man City defeat
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti talks Osasuna, Vini Jr offers and Saudi threat
Man Utd starlet Obi-Martin reveals what he would like to be called going forward

Crystal Palace boss Glasner: Everton defeat undeserved

Paul Vegas
Crystal Palace boss Glasner: Everton defeat undeserved
Crystal Palace boss Glasner: Everton defeat undeservedAction Plus
Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner insists defeat at home to Everton was undeserved.

Jean-Philippe Mateta struck for Palace, but Beto and Charly Alcaraz scored the goals for Everton in their 2-1 win.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Glasner later said, "We all feel disappointed and frustrated as it was a game I don't think we should lose. We have too many decisive mistakes. We had some chances and when you make mistakes they took the chances that we gave them.

"We said before the game it will be a very close game and both teams neutralise each other in different parts of the game, We had two or three big aces in the first half before they scored and it was a big gift, the first goal.

"Football is a game of momentum and you need to take the momentum. We didn't get so much pressure and we were a little bit worried about the long balls. One of their set plays decided the game.

"It is a team win or a team defeat and today it was a team defeat. We have to find better solutions. Then we can learn from it and win those games."

Mentions
Premier LeagueCrystal PalaceEverton
Related Articles
Everton boss Moyes happy with goalscorers Beto, Alcaraz for win at Palace
Moyes delighted as Everton win at Palace
Beto and Alcaraz goals lead Everton to victory over Crystal Palace