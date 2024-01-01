Tribal Football
Everton captain Tarkowski: Injuries no excuse for Spurs defeat
Everton captain James Tarkowski says there were no excuses for defeat at Tottenham.

The Blues were hammered 4-0 in London to leave the club bottom of the Premier League table.

Tarkowski said: "I could stand here and make excuses about injuries. There is more to it than that. We gifted them a couple of goals.

"Jordan (Pickford) has been our player of the season for many years. Everyone makes mistakes - me more than most.

"We want everyone fit. We had a good XI out there today. We have got to perform on the pitch. We have to stop conceding goals and start scoring. We are trying to be hard to beat.

"I have been here a couple of years now. We have been through many tests. This is another test. We need to get through it."

