Everton captain Coleman: We let ourselves down

Everton captain Seamus Coleman admits they let down themselves after defeat to Bournemouth.

Everton blew a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2, as Bournemouth struck three goals in the final nine minutes.

Coleman later told BBC Sport: "We really let ourselves down in front of our fans

“We cannot take our foot off the gas at this level. Unfortunately we did that. We cannot be conceding the goals that we did. We have to look at ourselves in the mirror."

Manager Sean Dyche also said, “We did so much right until they scored their first goa.

“The game should have been out of sight. We conceded one and then threw it away. I can't put my finger on it right now. Everyone was looking at someone else to deal with things and that is when there is trouble. You could see the body language change.”