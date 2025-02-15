Beto and Alcaraz goals lead Everton to victory over Crystal Palace

Everton came out on top of an entertaining Premier League clash, defeating Crystal Palace 2-1 to leave the Eagles with just one win in 21 league meetings (D9, L11).

David Moyes’ side arrived at Selhurst Park in high spirits, having claimed a point in the last-ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park thanks to James Tarkowski’s 98th-minute volley against Liverpool.

The Toffees look to have hit their stride under their returning boss, going undefeated in four Premier League matches (W3, D1) prior to kick-off, but in their way stood an in-form Palace side looking to make it six wins in seven competitive matches.

Loose play at the back from Everton allowed Jean-Philippe Mateta an early sight of goal, and that momentum continued thereafter, with the Eagles testing Pickford through a Marc Guehi header moments before finding the net.

Jefferson Lerma was the man celebrating after heading in an out-swinging corner, yet the goal was ruled out as Justin Devenny’s cross was controversially adjudged to have drifted out of play.

Further chances came the Eagles’ way before half-time, the best of which fell to Ismaila Sarr following determined work from Chris Richards, however, the Senegal international could only strike the underside of the crossbar.

With the frame of the goal still shaking, Everton capitalised on a misjudged throw-in from Tyrick Mitchell, breaking at pace and snatching the lead when Beto raced through on goal and calmly slotted past Dean Henderson.

It didn’t take long for the hosts to draw level after the restart, punishing Everton for a partially cleared corner as Guehi hooked the ball back into the box for Mateta to sweep home.

A lengthy VAR check followed, but the goal ultimately stood, leading to a chaotic period of play. The Toffees twice came close to restoring their advantage soon after, but on both occasions, Henderson was equal to Jesper Lindstrom and Beto’s close-range efforts.

Palace weren’t without an attacking threat of their own, coming close when substitute Ben Chilwell - making his first Premier League appearance since April 2024 - saw a low shot across goal tipped away.

As the game entered its final stages, the Toffees crucially edged in front once more through January signing Carlos Alcaraz, who turned in his first goal for the club as Everton appealed for a penalty.

That strike proved pivotal as Everton saw out the win, continuing the Moyes renaissance which sees them climb to 13th in the league, level on points with their defeated opponents directly above them.

Meanwhile, failing to add to their two home league triumphs this season keeps Palace seven points adrift of the top half.